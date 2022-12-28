Weather report: Delhi shivers at 7 degree Celsius as dense fog, cold wave conditions prevail in North India

New Delhi: The national capital areas of Delhi and were still experiencing a severe cold wave, with Wednesday's minimum temperature anticipated to stay at 7 degrees Celsius. Delhi residents experienced a severe cold wave on Wednesday as they awoke to a misty morning. The national capital was hit by a cold wave as the sun was obscured by thick fog that reduced visibility to just 50 metres and slowed down train and road traffic. The city was engulfed in dense fog, which reduced visibility to barely 50 metres and slowed down both road and rail traffic as well as flight and train travel.

The fog cover had the longest duration this season from 7 p.m. on Monday to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The cold wave and "cold day" conditions continued for the third day in a row on Tuesday, providing no relief for Delhi residents. While New Delhi will continue to experience harsh winter weather and dense fog on Wednesday, the city is anticipated to see a break from "cold day," "cold wave," and dense fog on December 29 and December 30 as a result of an upcoming western disturbance.

According to IMD, Safdarjung reported a minimum temperature of 8.4°C while Palam in Delhi had a minimum temperature of 7.8°C during the cold wave that affected portions of northern India.