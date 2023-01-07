Weather report: Northwest India to get slight relief from brutal cold wave, predicts IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IND) on Saturday (January 7) predicted the abatement of brutally cold weather by 3-5 degrees in the next 24 hours. According to the met department, the mercury will rise by 3-5 C during the next 3 days.

"Due to the approaching of the two Western Disturbances in quick succession, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise gradually by 3-5 C in many parts of Northwest India during next three days," stated IMD in its weather bulletin.

ALSO READ- Delhi-NCR air quality dips to 'severe' due to dense fog, ban on construction imposed

Meanwhile in Delhi on Saturday (January 7), Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius. A minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Lodhi Road. These are the lowest temperatures in the respective areas this season.

Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions reported at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh; at many places over Bihar; at a few places over North Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh. Cold Day conditions also reported at a few places over Delhi.@ndmaindia @DDNewsHindi — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 6, 2023

Severe cold wave in Uttar Pradesh

IMD has issued a warning for fog and cold waves and predicted severe cold wave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days. Dense to very dense fog is also likely UP during the next 24 hours, said IMD.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu witnessed rainfall and thundershowers on Friday (Jan 6) and the downpour is likely over isolated places in the state in the coming days.