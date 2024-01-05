Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert For Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Rainfall Likely In Tamil Nadu, Kerala

New Delhi: The Northern regions of India experienced an intense cold wave, with temperatures dropping several notches below the usual levels in many areas. The bone-chilling winter weather brought dense fog to various places, significantly reducing visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense to very dense fog in the North and Northwestern regions of India over the next two days. IMD stated that these foggy conditions are highly likely to persist for several hours during the night and morning in specific areas of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on January 5 and 6.

Dense fog is expected to persist for a few hours in the morning in isolated pockets across Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from January 5 to January 7, 2024, stated IMD.

Cold Wave Alert

#WATCH | As the temperature dips in Delhi, people seen sitting by the bonfire in a bid to keep themselves warm.



The IMD has issued a cold wave alert for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan until January 6, 2024.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka

As a cold wave grips the Northern part of the country, the Southern states are experiencing substantial rainfall, with the IMD forecasting continued heavy downpours for the next 2-3 days.

According to the IMD, intense rainfall is expected to affect isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep from January 5 to January 8, 2024. Meanwhile, the IMD predicted light rainfall over Madhya Pradesh throughout the week, with the likelihood of light isolated rainfall in Uttar Pradesh on January 5.