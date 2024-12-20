Advertisement
Weather Update: Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi, AQI Remains 'Severe' As Temperature Drops

Delhi experienced a cold wave with temperatures dropping to 7 degrees Celsius.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Weather Update: Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi, AQI Remains 'Severe' As Temperature Drops Image: ANI

People woke up to a thick layer of fog as a cold wave swept across the National Capital, according to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 7 degrees Celsius on Friday, with fog enveloping the city.

As the cold wave intensified in Delhi, people in various areas, including Yamuna Bazar and New Delhi Railway Station, sought refuge in night shelters.

However, the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday in the city also remained in the 'severe' category. The AQI measured in the national capital was 434 at 8. AM, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said,

RK Puram recorded an AQI of 453 and 452 at Rohini, 436 at Shadipur, and 451 at Vivek Vihar.

The weather department predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in most of North India.

"Today's Weather Warning: Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at a few places over Himachal Pradesh. Cold wave conditions at a few places over Punjab, at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and Rajasthan. Dense fog at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Ground frost at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh. " IMD said, ANI reported.

