Weather update: Cold wave to set in North India, says IMD; Delhi might see 5°C temperature on weekends

New Delhi: The mercury is all set to fall, especially in North India, over the next two days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan will witness low temperatures between December 18 and 20.

The IMD mentions that cold wave in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab till December 20 and over Haryana, Chandigarh, and north Rajasthan from 18 to 20 December, 2021. Punjab will also see dense fog today (December 16) and tomorrow. Even in the northeast, dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura in the morning hours of December 16 and 17.

Whereas in the northwest and adjoining Central India, during the next two days, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures, but it will fall by 2-3°C thereafter, thus setting up for a colder Christmas.

The weather office has forecast colder nights towards the weekend with the possibility of strong Western Disturbance affecting the region around Christmas.

In the capital Delhi, things are going to get all chilly. The weather office predicted partly cloudy skies and a drizzle towards today evening in Delhi and nearby areas under the influence of a western disturbance. From Friday (December 17), the mercury is likely to drop with the commencement of cold and dry northwesterly winds from the snow-clad Himalayas. The minimum temperature may drop to 5 degrees Celsius by the weekend, a Met official said.

Unabated cold wave continues in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, but the weather office said there is little possibility of rain till December 23. Sonam Lotus, Director of the Meteorological Department (MeT) for Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh said, "Currently, the weather is partly to generally cloudy at many places of Jammu & Kashmir. Mainly dry weather is expected till December 23."

