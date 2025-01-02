Weather Update: Delhi Freezes As Mercury Drops At 6.5 Degree Celsius, Dense Fog And Cold Wave Grip Major Cities

Weather Update: Delhi is experiencing a sharp drop in temperatures as the cold weather continues at the start of the new year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature at Palam fell to 6.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, compared to 7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Safdarjung recorded a slight increase in the minimum temperature at 7.6 degrees Celsius today, up from 7.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The IMD has predicted an average minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius for today.

Delhi AQI falls under ‘Poor’ category

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi at 8 am was recorded at 278, which falls under the "poor" category, according to SAFAR data. The IMD also predicted an active western disturbance starting today, expected to raise temperatures across eastern, central, and northern India over the next 3-5 days. However, due to this disturbance, heavy rain and snowfall are likely in the western Himalayan region. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter for homeless people. Night shelters have been arranged in several parts of Delhi, including areas like AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin Flyover. On Wednesday, Delhi faced its third straight day of cold weather, with the maximum temperature remaining low.

Dense fog in several regions

A thick layer of fog has covered Delhi and many major cities across the country. The IMD reported that visibility at Delhi airports on Thursday dropped to zero meters. Similar conditions were seen in cities like Gwalior, Agra, Amritsar, and Pathankot, as dense fog affected several regions nationwide. Fog and low clouds were also reported in northwest, central, east, and northeast India, with some patches over coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Advisory from airlines

IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory on Thursday for flights to and from Srinagar due to snowfall disrupting flight schedules. "We wish the snowfall could take a brief pause, allowing us to ensure smooth travels for you once again. Stay warm and stay informed," the airlines stated.