Weather Update: Delhi Freezes As Mercury Drops; Cold Winds Bring Relief To Air Quality- Check Forecast Here

Weather Update: The temperature dropped but remained above normal in the Capital on Monday, as cold northwesterly winds improved the air quality to a moderate level, and shallow fog reduced visibility. The minimum temperature recorded was 10.3 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees above normal. On Sunday, the minimum was 13 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop further by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, hovering around 7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Dense fog expected in the city

A layer of fog covered several parts of Delhi on Monday, reducing visibility. The IMD reported that Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am, while Palam recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius. The weather forecast indicates that the minimum temperature could reach around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 18 degrees Celsius. Dense fog is also expected to blanket the city.

AQI level improved in capital region

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi improved on Monday morning, recording an average AQI of 179 (moderate) at 8 am compared to 225 (poor) at 4 pm on Sunday. This improvement came as northwesterly winds returned following a western disturbance that brought rain to the northwestern plains on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the return of cold wave conditions in isolated areas of northwest India and issued an alert for moderate to dense fog in the National Capital Region (NCR) during the early hours until January 1.

Temperature drop in other regions

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter for homeless individuals. In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, people spent the night in shelter homes as the minimum temperature dropped to 12 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, Ayodhya also experienced fog, with the minimum temperature falling to 9 degrees Celsius.

A thin layer of fog covered Jalandhar in Punjab, but daily life continued as usual. The IMD also predicted a gradual drop in temperatures over the next few days in parts of northwest and central India, including Delhi. An IMD official stated that cold conditions are expected in regions like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana but clarified that "no cold wave" is expected in Delhi at this time.