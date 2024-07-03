Weather Update: Delhi, Gujarat To Experience Rainfall; IMD Issues Alert

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for moderate rainfall accomplished with thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of Delhi on Wednesday, June 3. The weather department forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall and raised the 'Orange' alert for Bihar, Gujarat, West Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura. The department said that there is a chance of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning & gusty wind over the isolated regions of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

IMD Prediction For Northeast States

The weather department predicted Heavy to very heavy rainfall over the isolated regions of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from June 2 to June 5, 2024. Assam is witnessing very heavy rainfall which caused a flood-like situation in the state and claimed 38 lives as 3 people died after drowning in flood waters in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, IMD scientist Soma Sen informed that red alert and warning is raised for Gujarat due to heavy rainfall over the region, while An orange alert has been issued for Saurashtra, Kutch, Goa, regions of Madhya Pradesh.

"Heavy rainfall is expected in North India. An orange alert has been issued for Haryana, West UP & Uttarakhand. Moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi...Rainfall will continue in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya," Sen said.

Alert For 22 Districts In Madhya Pradesh

The meteorological office issued an alert for heavy rainfall in about 22 districts in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, June 3. The weather Office also said a rough line is passing from South Gujarat to Central Madhya Pradesh due to which a lot of moisture is arriving.

"A trough line is passing from South Gujarat to Central Madhya Pradesh due to which a lot of moisture is arriving. Another trough line is passing from Punjab to Mizoram which is going through Uttar Pradesh. Due to all these systems, good rain is expected in the state but no heavy rainfall alert has been issued today," said V S Yadav, meteorologist, at IMD Bhopal, ANI reported.