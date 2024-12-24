Weather Update: Delhi Records Above-Average Minimum Temperature For Second Consecutive Day; Air Quality Remains Near 'Severe' Category

Weather Update: North India is experiencing severe cold weather as temperatures drop across several states. In Delhi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with parts of the city covered in a thin layer of fog. On Monday, the city registered a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum reached 20 degrees Celsius. To cope with the cold, residents of Delhi were seen gathering around bonfires, while some sought shelter in night homes as temperatures declined further. Delhi experienced above-average minimum temperatures for the second consecutive day, with cloudy skies contributing to the trend.

On Monday, the Safdarjung weather station, which represents Delhi's overall climate, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees celsius, 2.4 degrees celsius above normal—compared to 8.6 degrees celcius the previous day. Other areas, like Palam, reported even higher minimum temperatures, with 10.4 degrees celsius, which is 2.5 degrees celcius above normal.

Meanwhile, air quality remained close to the "severe" category. At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 400 ("very poor"), slightly better than Monday's 24-hour average of 406 ("severe") and Sunday's 409 ("severe"). The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to reach around 19 degrees celcius.

An official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the rise in temperatures to persistent cloudy skies. "The heat from the earth's surface is trapped at night due to cloud cover, causing temperatures to rise," the official explained.

Cold waves grip part of North India

On Monday, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 7 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. The IMD defines a cold wave as when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below in plains and 0 degrees Celsius or lower in hilly areas.

The IMD has predicted a severe cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir starting December 24. Dense fog and cold wave conditions are also expected in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states from December 23 to 25.