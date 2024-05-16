Weather Update: Delhi, UP, Haryana On Alert; IMD Predicts Heatwave Warning For Next Two Days

New Delhi: Many parts of India is grappling with extreme heat condition while many are experiencing drizzles and thunderstorms, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a heat wave warning for Northwest India including parts for Delhi, Delhi NCR, Haryana starting on May 16.

According to the latest forecast, the temperature in Delhi and the nearby states may see a gradual rise with scale touching 45 degree Celsius. The temperature is rising in Delhi for past few days and the situation is expected to continue over this weekend.

Regions across western Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Southern Haryana may witness a heatwave from Thursday till Saturday, said the IMD report.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from May 17.

While Madhya Pradesh and Bihar will experience the scorching sun and heatwave from May 16 to May 18.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in some regions of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra till Saturday.

Some parts of Bihar and Jharkhand and Gujarat may see light to medium rainfall and thunderstorm on Tuesday.