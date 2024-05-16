Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2749689
NewsIndia
DELHI WEATHER UPDATE TODAY

Weather Update: Delhi, UP, Haryana On Alert; IMD Predicts Heatwave Warning For Next Two Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a heat wave warning for Northwest India including parts for Delhi, Delhi NCR, Haryana.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 16, 2024, 08:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Weather Update: Delhi, UP, Haryana On Alert; IMD Predicts Heatwave Warning For Next Two Days Source: PTI

New Delhi: Many parts of India is grappling with extreme heat condition while many are experiencing drizzles and thunderstorms, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a heat wave warning for Northwest India including parts for Delhi, Delhi NCR, Haryana starting on May 16. 

According to the latest forecast, the temperature in Delhi and the nearby states may see a gradual rise with scale touching 45 degree Celsius. The temperature is rising in Delhi for past few days and the situation is expected to continue over this weekend. 

Regions across western Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Southern Haryana may witness a heatwave from Thursday till Saturday, said the IMD report. 

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from May 17. 

While Madhya Pradesh and Bihar will experience the scorching sun and heatwave from May 16 to May 18. 

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in some regions of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra till Saturday.  

Some parts of Bihar and Jharkhand and Gujarat may see light to medium rainfall and thunderstorm on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Modi gave a big hint in nomination from Varanasi
DNA
Who Is Responsible For The Hoarding Accident In Ghatkopar?
DNA
Why was America embarrassed by India's Chabahar deal
DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal