Weather Update: New Delhi remains gripped by a cold wave as the city shivers on the final day of 2024, even amidst New Year celebrations. After a sharp drop in night temperatures, Delhi woke up to thick fog once again, with no sign of improvement despite the approaching New Year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cloudy skies on December 31, with temperatures ranging from a low of 10.05 degrees celcius to a high of 20.84 degrees celsius. Delhi residents are unlikely to get relief from the cold wave as the New Year begins, according to the IMD. On January 1, the city is expected to have a minimum temperature of 13.57 degrees and a maximum of 22.18 degrees. However, temperatures may rise slightly by the second week of January. It also said that "shallow fog" might cover the city on Tuesday, reducing visibility on the roads.

Dense fog is likely to continue for the next few days but may improve from January 3. The cold wave is expected to reduce visibility and keep daytime temperatures low across Northwest India. After some relief in air quality due to recent rains in Delhi and the NCR, pollution worsened again on December 31, returning to the 'poor' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 236 at 8 am, higher than Monday's reading. As Delhiites welcome the New Year, they will continue to deal with cold weather and rising air pollution.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 tents to give shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been placed in various areas of Delhi, like AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and under the Nizamuddin flyover.