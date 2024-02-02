trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716784
Weather Update: Dense Fog Envelops Delhi-NCR, IMD Predicts Rainfall, Check Full Forecast

No respite from bone-chilling weather is expected anytime soon as the met department has predicted rainfall in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and several other states.

New Delhi: Dense fog enveloped the National Capital and its surrounding areas following the rainfall in Delhi-NCR. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the persistence of dense fog during morning hours in various northern regions of the country.

Weather in Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts persistent dense fog in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad for the upcoming 3-4 days. Additionally, the IMD has predicted a light spell of rain in the Delhi-NCR region over the next 2 days.

Fog Continues To Prevail, IMD Predicts Rainfall

According to the IMD's weather bulletin, dense to very dense fog conditions will prevail over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, and Bihar for the next 2 days. No respite from bone-chilling weather is expected anytime soon, as the Met Department has predicted for the above-mentioned regions on February 3 and 4.

The IMD has also predicted a hailstorm over West Rajasthan on Feb 3 and over East Rajasthan on February 4, 2024. Light, isolated rainfall is also likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the first half of the week. As per the IMD, heavy rainfall and snowfall are also likely over Arunachal Pradesh during the next 5 days.

 

