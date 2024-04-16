Weather Update: Heatwave Alert For 5 States Including Goa, Mercury To Rise In Central India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for five states including Goa for the next 2-3 days and forecasted hot and humid weather over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other states.

According to IMD's weather bulletin, heatwave conditions are likely over Odisha during, Gangetic West Bengal, North Konkan, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from April 16 to April 19. The IMD has also predicted hot and humid weather over Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Rayalaseema during the next 3 to 4 days.

Mercury To Soar In Maharashtra, Gujarat

According to IMD's forecast, mercury is set to rise in parts of the country by 2-3 degrees Celcisu. A gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-4 degrees is likely over Central India, Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next 3-4 days.

IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In Delhi-NCR

The met department has predicted a cloudy sky in the national capital and its adjoining areas for this week. Delhi-NCR is likely to witness light rainfall on April 19 and 20 and the mercury is likely to dip to 35 degrees Celcius, said the met department.

Heavy rainfall To Continue Over North-East India

Heavy rain spells are likely to continue to lash the Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till April 19, predicted the IMD. The Met Department has also predicted isolated hailstorms over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on April 18 and over Uttarakhand on April 18 and 19.