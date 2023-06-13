Weather Update: Heatwave Conditions To Continue In Odisha; Light To Moderate Rainfall Likely In These States

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department has said that hot weather and heat wave conditions will likely continue for the next three days in Odisha and several places in the state will experience temperatures 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal.

IMD Scientist Umashankar Das said, "We are expecting hot weather conditions and heat wave conditions to continue for the next three days. Apart from that, several places in Odisha will experience above normal temperatures by 4-6 degrees." The IMD scientist mentioned that an orange warning has been issued in this regard.

"We have issued an Orange warning. This condition will continue till June 13. We are expecting that afterwards there is a slight fall in temperature. So, heatwave conditions will no more prevail in various districts," he said. As several parts of the country are grappling with severe heatwave conditions, IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar issued an advisory on the current situation in the country.

IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar said, "Talking about the heatwave conditions in India, the main heat wave zone currently is East India. The heat wave conditions are prevailing in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. For this, the IMD issued an orange alert in these regions. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also coming under the influence of heatwave."

Light To Moderate Rainfall Likely In These States

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely to occur in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its weather forecast on Sunday.

IMD said that due to westerly wind and heat wave conditions light to moderate rain will occur in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from June 11 to June 15. "Due to westerly wind and heat wave on June 11 Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. From June 12 to June 14 Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. On June 15, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal," an official statement said.

According to IMD, South West Monsoon is widespread in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. "Yesterday (10.06.2023) very intense storm "Pepperjoy" in the Middle East Arabian Sea region moved in a north-north-east direction and strengthened into a very intense storm at 5:30 am today (11.06.2023) at 8:30 am in the same area in Mumbai," an official statement said.

"It is situated about 560 km west of Porbandar (Gujarat), about 460 km south-southwest. It further strengthened and moved in the north direction till June 14 morning and then in a north-northeast direction over Saurashtra- Gulf of Kutch and adjoining coastal areas of Pakistan, on June 15 at 1130-1430 hrs as a very intense storm, Mandivi (Gujarat) - and Karachi (Pakistan) may cross coastal areas. (At that time, the wind speed is likely to be 125-135 kmph with occasional gusts of 150 kmph.)," it added.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degrees to 40 degrees Celsius in parts of Tamil Nadu from June 11 to June 12.