New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Friday (June 10, 2022) said that the ongoing heatwave spell in northwest and central India eased a little yesterday and maximum temperatures are likely to fall by two to three degrees by next week. Northwest and central India is reeling under a heatwave spell since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds. "The ongoing heatwave spell is less intense as compared to those recorded in April-end and May, but the area of impact is almost equal," senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh during the day, with highest temperature rising to 46.2 degrees Celsius. 25 towns and cities across these states reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius, down from 32 on Thursday and 42 on Wednesday.

The Met Office also said that the mercury in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15.

Delhi weather update

The weather department has predicted no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over northwest and central India for the next 48 days. "No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over northwest & central India during next 48 hours and gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3?C thereafter," the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

IMD said the national capital is likely to witness partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning on Saturday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be 30 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius respectively.

Pre-monsoon activity from tomorrow

IMD said that the pre-monsoon activity is predicted over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha from June 12, but north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh will continue to see above-normal temperatures till June 15. The temperature will hover between 40 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius till June 15.

"Parts of northwest India, including the Delhi-NCR, may report a marginal relief on June 11-12. There will be cloudy weather over the weekend but rainfall is unlikely," he added.

"The region may see thunderstorms and rainfall due to moisture-laden easterly winds June 16 onwards which is expected to bring a significant relief from the heat," he said.

"No significant heatwave likely over any part of the country during the week (June 16-June 22)," IMD said in its bulletin.

(With agency inputs)