New Delhi: Amid scorching sun and intense heatwaves, Delhites are in for some relief as Indian Metrological Department has predicted that the heatwaves are likely to abate from Monday (May 2) in the national capital and the adjoining states.

“Heat Wave conditions in isolated parts over Vidarbha during 01-03 May; over MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana & West Rajasthan on 01 & 02 May; over HP, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south UP, Kutch & East Rajasthan today. Abatement of a heatwave over the region thereafter,” IMD’s latest weather update read.

Notably, the weather body has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development at isolated places over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, east Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh from Monday.

Subsequently, slight rains and thunderstorms were reported in some parts of Delhi and Uttar Pardesh on Monday morning.

This is likely to give some respite to residents from the continuously striking heatwaves.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will have to wait

While there’s good news for Delhi and other northern states, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan will have to wait for another day por two to get some respite from the heatwaves, the IMD said Sunday.

The heatwave in these states is expected to abate from May 3.

In fact, a heatwave is likely in some parts of Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and west Rajasthan on Monday, Met office said.

According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches.

Meanwhile, The fresh western disturbance led to rainfall in south Haryana and east Rajasthan on Sunday afternoon, providing relief from the blistering heat in the region.

Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said that there is no prediction of a heatwave in most parts of the country for the next five days.