Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Flood And Lightning In Assam, IMD Issues Red Alert For Bihar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall activity in north and northeast India, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi and another region on Thursday, June 11. The weather body has further issued an ‘Red alert’ for heavy rainfall on Thursday, July 11, in the state of Bihar and Sikkim while an 'Orange alert' for Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh and others.

According to the meteorological department, West Bengal Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Gujarat likely experience a thunderstorm with lightning on Thursday.

Delhi To Witness Light Rain Today

The weather department predicted a cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorms may prevail over the National capital on June 11. The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday is 27.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

Rain And Flood Updates Of Assam

'Orange alert' raised for Assam by the weather department due to rainfall.

The death toll rose in Assam after five more people died in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the number of flood-related deaths to 84, per a report from Disaster Reporting and Information Management System Assam.

Approx 14.39 lakh people in 27 districts have been affected by the deluge and due to the flood waters 2580 villages submerged under 86 revenue circles and 1.57 lakh people are still taking shelter in 365 relief camps and distribution centres.