Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lashes Part Of J-K, IMD Predicts More Rainfall

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on early Saturday morning ending a prolonged period of dry weather in the Union Territory.

Srinagar Meteorological Centre has predicted intense spells of rain at a few places in Jammu and Kashmir with the possibility of heavy rain over a few places in the Jammu division for August 19 and 20.

"Possibility of flash floods, cloud bursts, landslides, shooting stones & mudslides at vulnerable places on 19-08-2024 & 20-08-2024," it said on August 16.

After the rainfall, the maximum temperature in Srinagar city was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Gulmarg 15.4 Celsius, Jammu 28 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 17.9 Celsius, Banihal 20.6 Celsius, Katra 25 Celsius and Kupwara 21 degrees Celsius and as per the Srinagar Meteorological Centre.

"It rained cats and dogs here starting from 5 am on Saturday. The garden outside our home became filled with water in a flash. The skies were clear on Friday evening. It is still raining, although, with less intensity," Shahida, from Budgam, told ANI.

Roads were damaged in the Kangan area of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal following heavy rainfall in the town.

A local told ANI, "Many areas have been affected due to floods following heavy rainfall...Naib tehsildar inspected the spot but no senior official has arrived at the spot...We request the administration to build check dams, and drains which have been encroached should be opened to allow the water to flow."

Shopkeepers have also begun clearing the mud outside their shops.

On August 15, a cloudburst in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir triggered a flash flood.

The cloudburst was reported in Arin area of North Kashmir's Bandipora. The heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding, submerging many areas. However, there were no reports of casualties.