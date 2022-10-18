Weather update: Heavy rainfall likely over parts of south Peninsular India - Check forecast here

New Delhi: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that a heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over parts of south Peninsular India during next few days. According to the latest weather forecast by the weather department, dry weather is very likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest and central India.

IMD said that very heavy rainfall is likely over several southern states including Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala.

Conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, some parts of interior Odisha and entire West Bengal during next 48 hours, said MeT Office.

Additionally, the weather department also notified that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over North Andaman sea from Tuesday.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over south Andaman Sea & neighbourhood and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around 20th October. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and become more marked during subsequent 48 hours," IMD states in the release.

Read IMD’s rainfall prediction here:

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 17 th -21 st; over South Interior Karnataka on 17 th , 20th & 21st; over Coastal Karnataka on 20th & 21st and over Lakshadweep during 17 th - 20th October, 2022.

- Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 17 th –21 st October, 2022.

- Dry weather very likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest & central India.