Weather Update: Heavy Rains Cause Chaos; 73 Roads Blocked, 140 Dead in Himachal Pradesh; Odisha, Gujarat On High Alert

Weather Update: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of torrential rains and issued advisories for several regions. IMD has urged residents to stay cautious and prepare for potential disruptions. India braces for widespread heavy rainfall as multiple states, including Odisha, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh, face severe weather alerts.

Odisha Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha over the next three days due to a low-pressure area moving westward over Jharkhand.

A high alert has been issued for all districts. The system is expected to intensify into a depression over West Madhya Pradesh by August 26 and move towards South Rajasthan and North Gujarat by August 27.

An orange warning has been issued for heavy to very heavy rain (7 to 20 cm) in some districts, while a yellow warning for heavy rain (7 to 11 cm) is in place for other areas.

Himachal Weather

Light rainfall was recorded in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, with 73 roads blocked due to ongoing downpours. The local meteorological office has issued a warning for heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Tuesday and Wednesday. Since the onset of the monsoon on June 27, the state has faced significant challenges, including road blockages and power disruptions, and recorded 140 deaths in rain-related incidents.

Kolkata Weather Update

The Met Department has warned of very heavy rainfall in several South Bengal districts until August 26 due to a cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal. Districts such as South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Hooghly, Birbhum, and East and West Bardhaman are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Kolkata experienced sharp showers, leading to waterlogging in several areas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Gujarat Weather Update

The IMD has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of South Gujarat until the morning of August 27. The state has already received 76.57% of its average annual rainfall, with the South Gujarat region receiving the highest at 90.2%.

Some districts have reported more than 100 mm of rainfall, while others remain rain-deficient. Authorities have relocated over 17,000 people and rescued 1,653 from rain-affected areas. Fishermen have been advised to avoid the Arabian Sea until August 27.

New Delhi Weather News

Rainfall in Delhi brought relief from humid weather conditions. The early morning rain affected several parts of the city, including Shastri Bhavan.

Madhya Pradesh Weather

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, continuous rainfall caused the Shipra River to overflow, submerging temples on the Ram Ghat. Barricades have been set up to prevent incidents, following severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in Delhi after heavy rainfall on August 23.