Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai, IMD Issues Red Alert For Maharashtra, Karnataka

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) raised a red alert for several regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka on Sunday, July 14, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in the area. The weather department predicted heavy rainfall and raised an 'Orange' alert for states including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Nagaland, and Gujarat.

According to the IMD release, the isolated regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai

Maharashtra is experiencing heavy rainfall across several regions, with the IMD raising an alert for different districts. As a result, Mumbai experienced severe waterlogging in various parts of the city.

Intense rainfall affected the Andheri Subway and several areas, including the vicinity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The heavy downpour also caused severe traffic jams on the Western Express Highway.

The IMD has issued a Nowcast warning for intense spells of rain at isolated places in the districts of Raigad and Thane for the next 3 to 4 hours on Sunday.

"Intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad and Thane during the next 3-4 hours," IMD Mumbai said in the early hours of Sunday, ANI reported.

As per the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are expected to be around 29 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.