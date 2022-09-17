Weather Update: Heavy rains to lash Mumbai; IMD predicts extremely heavy falls over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh - Check forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall over several parts of India. IMD predicted isolated heavy falls accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Uttarkhand and east Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The MeT Department said that due to a well-marked Low-Pressure Area over central parts of Uttar Pradesh, very heavy to extremely heavy falls over northern parts of the state and Uttarakhand on September 17.

According to the latest weather bulletin issued by IMD, "Yesterday’s Well Marked Low Pressure Area over northwest Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood now lies over central parts of Uttar Pradesh with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to move east-northeastwards during next 24 hours."

The residents of Mumbai faced massive traffic jams yet again as heavy rain lashed parts of the city on Friday. The Western Express Highway, which connects the entire western suburban areas, was packed with vehicles. The met department has put the coastal areas of Maharashtra on ‘orange’ alert. Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are on a ‘yellow’ alert.

Eastern parts of the country are also likely to receive heavy showers till September 20. IMD said that Odisha is expected to receive heavy rainfall till Tuesday. Western parts of the country, including the ghat areas of Maharashtra, are also expected to witness similar weather conditions.

Meanwhile, subdued rainfall activity is likely over South Peninsular and northeast India during the next five days.

Read IMD’s rainfall prediction here:

- Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh & West Madhya Pradesh on 16th; Uttarakhand & East Uttar Pradesh on 17th September, 2022.

- Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand & north Uttar Pradesh on 16th September, 2022.

- Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls also likely over northern parts of East Uttar Pradesh on 16th September, 2022.

- Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Gujarat Region on 16th; ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa on 16th & 17th; Chhattisgarh on 19th & 20th; East Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha on 20th and over Odisha during 18th-20th September, 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa on 16th and over Odisha on 20th September, 2022.