Weather update: Himachal on alert for heavy snowfall, IMD predicts rains in Delhi, Punjab and other parts of North India

Himachal Pradesh is on high alert after IMD issued heavy snowfall warning over the hill state. IMD also predicted rainfall over several parts of North India. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted more snow and rainfall in the higher regions of Himachal Pradesh for the next 48 hours. IMD also issued a warning of heavy snowfall in the state for five days next week.  The local weather centre has issued a warning for heavy snowfall between January 23 to 26. 

Snowfall in Himachal

"There has been fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours. Three to four districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba have recorded 5 cm snowfall. We have issued heavy snowfall warnings for the next 48 hours and from 23rd to 26th January in higher regions and rain warning for other parts of the state," Surender Paul, head of state IMD told ANI.

Rainfall in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana

The IMD also predicted scattered light to moderate rainfall over several parts of North India. According to the met department under the influence of fresh Western Disturbance, light showers are likely in isolated locations across the North and rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Delhi weather update

The national capital is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky today with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 22 degrees Celsius, according. The minimum temperature was recorded as three degrees above normal at 10.6 degrees Celsius.

 

