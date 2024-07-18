Weather Update: Humidity Persists in Delhi-NCR, Yellow Alert Issued In Mumbai- Check Forecast Here

Weather Update: On Thursday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above the seasonal average, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has forecasted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain for today, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 36 degrees Celsius.

Weather warnings in Delhi-NCR

The IMD has also issued multiple weather warnings nationwide, indicating that the monsoon will remain active in peninsular and central India for the next four to five days, bringing heavy rainfall to several regions. Following the recent rains in Delhi-NCR, a humid phase has begun, with residents experiencing discomfort due to high humidity levels. Light winds provided little relief on Wednesday afternoon.

In Uttar Pradesh, the monsoon initially brought noticeable rain, but recent days have seen little to no rainfall, leading to increased humidity. Residents are eagerly awaiting rain for relief. The IMD predicts no significant respite from the sultry conditions in UP for the next 2-3 days, with potential rain expected after July 20.

IMD issues yellow alert in mumbai

Mumbai experienced a dry spell on Wednesday, as predicted by the IMD, which ended with light showers in the evening and continued overnight rain. The city remains on Yellow alert for July 18 and 19, expecting moderate rainfall but no excessive downpour. Reduced rainfall is expected from July 20 onwards. Meanwhile, some areas in Karnataka, Saurashtra, and Kutch are likely to experience extremely heavy rains on July 17 and 18. Goa, Konkan, and coastal Karnataka are also expected to receive heavy rain on July 18, with a potential for extremely heavy rain over the next three days.

Consistent rainfall in southern states

The southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Assam, are forecasted to continue receiving consistent rainfall. Kerala, in particular, is facing severe conditions, with the IMD issuing a red alert for Wayanad district for the next four days.