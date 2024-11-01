Weather Update: IMD Alerts For Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu, Kerala; Dense Fog In Northeast

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on November 1. Additionally, the weather forecaster announced a yellow alert for Goa, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Telangana, and Karnataka, predicting heavy rainfall and thundershowers accompanied by lightning in these regions.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Assam and Nagaland, predicting dense fog over the region. This alert also extends to Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

Delhi Weather Update

According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to reach a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 18.4 degrees Celsius. The national capital is likely to experience mainly clear skies.

The weather department informed that Delhi is expected to reach a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19 degrees Celsius with mainly clear skies on Friday