Weather Update: IMD Alerts For Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh; Check Full Forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand on Friday, September 13. The weather department issued a red alert for very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, while an orange alert was issued for west Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya.

Delhi has been witnessing moderate rain for the last few days and it is expected to continue for days. The weather department said that the national capital can experience light to moderate rain today with a generally cloudy sky accompanied by Thundershowers. The maximum temperature may record 31 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature goes to 21 degrees Celsius.

IMD announced that the southwest monsoon is expected to begin withdrawing from the country between September 19 and 25.

"Conditions are likely to become favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India during the second half of the week (September 19-25)," the IMD said, PTI reported.

Since June 1, the start of the four-month monsoon season, as per PTI reports, the country has received 836.7 mm of rainfall, which is 8 per cent above the normal of 772.5 mm.