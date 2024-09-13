Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2792479https://zeenews.india.com/india/weather-update-imd-alerts-for-heavy-rainfall-in-uttarakhand-uttar-pradesh-check-full-forecast-2792479.html
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: IMD Alerts For Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh; Check Full Forecast

IMD raised a warning of heavy rain in several states; Delhi sees moderate rain. Monsoon withdrawal is expected between September 19-25.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 08:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Weather Update: IMD Alerts For Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh; Check Full Forecast Image: ANI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand on Friday, September 13. The weather department issued a red alert for very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, while an orange alert was issued for west Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya. 

Delhi has been witnessing moderate rain for the last few days and it is expected to continue for days. The weather department said that the national capital can experience light to moderate rain today with a generally cloudy sky accompanied by Thundershowers. The maximum temperature may record 31 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature goes to 21 degrees Celsius.

IMD announced that the southwest monsoon is expected to begin withdrawing from the country between September 19 and 25.

"Conditions are likely to become favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India during the second half of the week (September 19-25)," the IMD said, PTI reported.

Since June 1, the start of the four-month monsoon season, as per PTI reports, the country has received 836.7 mm of rainfall, which is 8 per cent above the normal of 772.5 mm.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA Video
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Why is Mehbooba Abdullah afraid of Engineer Rashid?
DNA Video
DNA: Is imposition of President's rule certain in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich - Has the last wolf become more aggressive?
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to provoke Muslims on Waqf?
DNA Video
DNA: After Kanpur, conspiracy to overturn goods train in Ajmer