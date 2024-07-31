Weather Update: IMD Forecasts More Rainfall In Kerala, Red Alert Issued For Karnataka- Check Full Forecast

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kerala on July 31, following massive landslides in the hilly regions of Wayanad district that claimed 131 lives due to heavy rains. The state was under a red alert at the time of the incident. In Chooralmala town, the main bridge collapsed, and the Chaliyar River swept away bodies and cars.Due to relentless heavy rains in Kerala, educational institutions in several districts have been ordered to remain closed. Authorities have announced holidays for all schools and colleges in Kasaragod, Kannur, and Kottayam districts. The ongoing heavy rainfall may cause waterlogging on major roads, reducing visibility and potentially causing traffic congestion. Coastal areas in Kannur and Kasaragod require heightened vigilance due to anticipated adverse weather conditions.

Red alert issued for Karnataka

Today, the IMD has issued a red alert for Karnataka. Additionally, orange alerts have been issued for Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The weather agency has forecasted "extremely heavy rainfall" in Karnataka on July 31.

Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra

The IMD predicts ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ over Maharashtra for the next three days and ‘very heavy’ showers in Goa until August 3. Similar weather conditions are expected in Maharashtra today.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 16 cities in Maharashtra due to anticipated adverse weather conditions. The forecast predicts moderate to heavy rainfall and fluctuating temperatures across the state.

Humid weather continues in Delhi-NCR

In the national capital, Tuesday marked the hottest day of the month with the maximum temperature reaching 39.3 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees above normal. However, relief from the humid weather is expected as the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for light to moderate rain with heavy showers in isolated areas and cloudy skies on Wednesday.