Weather Update: IMD Issues Heatwave Alerts For Delhi, Uttar Pradesh As Temperature Soars

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Bihar's Gaya, Karnataka's Karwar and others broke the record of their maximum temperature and witnessed a severe heatwave on May 29. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh due to heatwave and severe heatwave conditions. The states are likely to experience warm night conditions as well on Thursday, while, the humidity weather can prevail over Goa.

#WATCH | Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Chhattisgarh | The people of Gram Panchayat Sonbarsa are facing water crisis. Many villagers are dependent on rivers and crevices for their daily water needs. pic.twitter.com/z1nZDj4NAb May 30, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Continues To Soar Temperature

On Thursday, the weather is likely to remain dry in western Uttar Pradesh and several places can also experience heatwave, while eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience thundershowers and rainfall. The prediction for Maximum and Minimum Temperature for May 30 in Uttar Pradesh will be around 44 & 30 degrees Celsius.

On May 29, Wednesday, many districts of Uttar Pradesh set a new record for heatwave. The UP's Varanasi set the highest maximum Temperature record for this Month from 1884 To 2023 on 29th May.

The IMD predicted that there is a possibility of thundershowers and rain in Uttar Pradesh on June 1.

IMD Forecast For Delhi

Delhi has been witnessing a severe heatwave for many days. People have experienced more than 50 degrees Celsius in the National Capital, while the state has expired rainfall on Wednesday but still, there is no relief from rising temperatures. Delhi is likely to experience partly cloudy sky and heatwave conditions over a few places. The department said that Delhi will experience a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius on May 30.