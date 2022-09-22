Weather Update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and THESE states - Check forecast here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather bulletin, on Wednesday, has predicted heavy rainfall over several states in the country. According to IMD, owing to the Low-Pressure Area lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and East Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next few days.

"Yesterday’s Low Pressure Area over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts now lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards during next 2 days," the IMD said in its weather bulletin.

“Heavy rainfall spell over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and East Rajasthan during next 2-3 days in association with the Low Pressure Area over northeast Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood,” said IMD.

Heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of eastern and western India. Heavy rainfall is also predicted over several parts of north and northwest India, including Delhi.

Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over West Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Heavy showers are also predicted over northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram over the next few days.

- Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha & Telangana on 21st; Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 21st & 22nd and Madhya Pradesh during 21st-23rd September, 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 21st and over West Madhya Pradesh on 22nd September, 2022.

- Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 21st-25th; Haryana & Chandigarh on 21st & 22nd and over East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh during 21st -23rd and moderate rainfall likely over Delhi on 21st & 22nd September.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on 22nd September, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 22nd-24th; Assam & Meghalaya during 21st-23rd and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 21st & 22nd September, 2022.