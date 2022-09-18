Weather Update: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for several states - Check complete forecast here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department, in its latest weather bulletin, said that rainfall activity over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is likely to decrease during the next two days. The weather department also said that several eastern states are expected to receive heavy showers during the coming few days. Rainfall is expected over several northeastern states.

According to the IMD, a fresh spell of enhanced rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely to commence over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from 20th September and extend to Eastcentral & East India during subsequent 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, subdued rainfall activity is predicted over South Peninsular and Northeast India during the next five days, the weather department said.

The Western Himalayan region, including Uttarakhand, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive heavy showers till September 21, said the Met office.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is predicted over Odisha on September 21 and 22. Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to receive heavy falls with thunderstorms and lightning till September 20.

Read IMD’s rainfall prediction here:

- Fairly Widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh on 17th; Uttarakhand on 17th & 21st and over & East Uttar Pradesh on 17th, 20th & 21st September, 2022.

- Fairly Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya on September 18 and 19 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Sunday.

- IMD also said that heavy showers are predicted over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on September 18, over Chhattisgarh till September 21, over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on September 20 and 21 and over Jharkhand on September 20.

- Similar weather condition is predicted over Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and some parts of the western region.