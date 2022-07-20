Weather update: IMD issues rainfall warning for Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, other states - Check forecast
In a weather bulletin, the IMD said that fairly widespread to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is very likely over various states till July 23.
IMD's weather forecast:
The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh till July 23.
It has also said that fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy falls is very likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next five days.
"Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep during next five days, the Met department said in a statement.
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next five days, the IMD said.
