Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert for THESE states; predicts heavy rain in UP, Himachal - Check forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (October 11, 2022) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall over many states during the next five days. According to the latest weather bulletin by IMD, heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema during the next 5 days and over interior Karnataka during the next 2 days.

The weather forecasting agency has issued a yellow alert for the entire state of Tamil Nadu and some districts of Karnataka.

“Conditions are very likely to become favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest and central India during next 4-5 days,” IMD said.

The Met Office has predicted moderate to isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh today. Moderate to isolated heavy rainfall is expected in southern and northeastern regions.

Check IMD’s rainfall forecast here:

(ii) Conditions are very likely to become favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest & central India during next 4-5 days. pic.twitter.com/FctXsackKb — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 11, 2022

- Fairly widespread light rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada on 11th; Konkan & Goa on 12th; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 11th -15th; Rayalaseema during 11th -13th & 15th; north Interior Karnataka on 11th & 12th; south interior Karnataka on 11th, 12th & 15th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 13th & 14th and Kerala & Mahe 15th October, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar on 11th & 12th October, 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 11th October, 2022.

- Fairly widespread light rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 11th & 12th October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and south Assam & Meghalaya on 11th October, 2022.

- Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on 11 th October, 2022.

- Isolated extremely heavy rainfall occurred over Arunachal Pradesh.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall will occur over Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, East Madhya Pradesh.

- Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab, West Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.