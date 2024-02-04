Weather Update: IMD Predicts Fresh Rainfall, Fog Blankets Over Delhi, Punjab And Rajasthan

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR experienced light rainfall early on Saturday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts intermittent light rain accompanied by thundershowers in the national capital and surrounding areas on February 4. Additionally, expect cloudy skies with fog persisting for the next 2-3 days.

Dense Fog To Engulf Delhi

IMD forecasts dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the morning hours on February 5 and 6.

Fresh Rain Spell Over Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan

A new Western disturbance is expected to bring light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and isolated hailstorms over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh on February 4 and 5.

IMD Predicts Snowfall Over Jammu And Kashmir

As per the IMD's weather bulletin, there's a high likelihood of light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and snowfall in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next two days. Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and isolated hailstorms are also anticipated in these regions.

The Met Department has issued a warning for cold day conditions in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the IMD forecast, several areas in Northwest India are anticipated to experience a rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next two days, followed by a subsequent decrease of 2-3°C.