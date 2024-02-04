trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2717508
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Fresh Rainfall, Fog Blankets Over Delhi, Punjab And Rajasthan

Dense fog in very likely to engulf isolated pockets of Chandigarh and Delhi during the morning hours on February 5 and 6

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 07:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Fresh Rainfall, Fog Blankets Over Delhi, Punjab And Rajasthan

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR experienced light rainfall early on Saturday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts intermittent light rain accompanied by thundershowers in the national capital and surrounding areas on February 4. Additionally, expect cloudy skies with fog persisting for the next 2-3 days.

Dense Fog To Engulf Delhi

IMD forecasts dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the morning hours on February 5 and 6. 

Fresh Rain Spell Over Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan

A new Western disturbance is expected to bring light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and isolated hailstorms over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh on February 4 and 5.

IMD Predicts Snowfall Over Jammu And Kashmir

As per the IMD's weather bulletin, there's a high likelihood of light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and snowfall in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next two days. Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and isolated hailstorms are also anticipated in these regions.
The Met Department has issued a warning for cold day conditions in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the IMD forecast, several areas in Northwest India are anticipated to experience a rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next two days, followed by a subsequent decrease of 2-3°C.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Poonam Pandey Death: What Is Cervical Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?
DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi