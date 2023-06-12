Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heatwave In Delhi, Heavy Rains In Kerala; Cyclone Biparjoy Effect In These Areas

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the conditions are favourable for the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon and under its influence, heavy rainfalls are likely over states of Southern and Eastern India. However, the heatwave conditions will prevail over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Andhra for the next five days.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Kerala

According to IMD's daily weather bulletin southern state of Kerala is very likely to witness heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours. Isolated to scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Interior Karnataka and Islannds is likely, said IMD.

Very Heavy Rains To Hit North-East India During Next 5 Days

IMD predicted that moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over North East India during the next 5 days. Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness heavy downpours in the next 24 hours while very heavy falls are likely during the subsequent 3 days.

Heatwave Alert For Delhi, UP Bihar

Heatwave conditions will continue to prevail over Bihar Jharkhand and Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next five days. Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will witness heatwave conditions till June 13.

IMD Issues Alert For Gujarat As Cyclone Biparjoy Changes Path

IMD has issued a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coast in Gujarat and forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch on June 15 and 16; over North Gujarat, and South Rajasthan on June 16. According to IMD, the maximum temperature will gradually fall by 4-6 degrees over Gujarat during the next 4-5 days while no significant change in t temperature is likely over the rest country.