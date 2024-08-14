Advertisement
Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall In Delhi, Uttarakhand, Issues 'Orange' Alert In Rajasthan, Kerala; Check Details

Delhi may experience generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain with thundershowers and lightning on August 14.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 10:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday raised an 'Orange' alert for heavy rainfall in east Rajasthan and Kerala. The weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for light to moderate rain over the regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gangetic West Bengal on Wednesday, August 14. 

IMD's prediction shows generally cloudy skies over many places on August 14, with light to moderate rain, thundershowers, or lightning expected during this period. The department said that states like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Moderate Rain In Delhi: IMD

The weather department said that the National Capital may experience generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain with thundershowers and lightning. As per the Weather department, Delhi recorded 33 degrees Celsius of maximum temperature and 26.6 degrees of minimum temperature.

