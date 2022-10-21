Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several southern, eastern states of India - Check list here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several southern and eastern states of India over the next few days. In its latest weather forecast, IMD said that conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon from some more parts of Maharashtra during the next few days.

The monsoon is also likely to withdraw from the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and North Bay of Bengal and some parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and the central Bay of Bengal during the next two days.

According to IMD, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to gradually intensifies into a cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal by 24th October.

Additionally, the weather forecasting agency has predicted rainfall over several southern states until October 23. Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are expected to receive heavy rainfall until October 25. The Western Himalayan region is expected to receive isolated light rainfall or snowfall during the next two days.

Meanwhile, dry weather is also very likely to prevail over most parts of northwest and central India.

Read IMD’s rainfall forecast here:

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 20th - 22nd; over Kerala & Mahe during 20th -23 rd and South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep on 20thOctober, 2022.

- Scattered to fairly/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on 24th & 25th October, 2022.

- Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 20th –23 rd October, 2022.

- Isolated light rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during next 2 days.

- Dry weather very likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest & central India.