Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Check Forecast For All States

Heavy rains will batter Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 2-3 days.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 08:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Puducherry received a fresh rain spell on Wednesday and is expected to witness heavy rain showers in the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall will likely occur at isolated places over Puducherry and Karaikal tomorrow. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Northeastern and central India while subdued rainfall activity is likely over the rest parts of the country during the next 5 days.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu, Kerala

According to IMD's daily weather bulletin,  light to moderate scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu on September  1 and over Kerala on August 31. Heavy falls are also expected to occur over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on September 2 and 3.

Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms To Hit Chhattisgarh, Predicts IMD

The IMD has forecasted Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall over south Chhattisgarh on September 2 and 3, 2023. The Met Department has predicted light rain showers at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh and no heavy rainfall activity is likely in the state in the coming days.

Heavy Rains Continue To Lash North-East India

Torrential rainfall has lashed the North-eastern part of the country for a couple of weeks now and the heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue in the region in the upcoming days. According to IMD, heavy rains will batter Assam and Meghalaya on September 2 and 3 while heavy rain showers are likely to occur over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next 5 days.

 

