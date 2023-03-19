Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Andhra Pradesh, Hailstorms in Rajasthan, UP- Check Report For All States Here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (March 18) predicted heavy rainfall over isolated places in North East India and thunderstorms accompanied by hail and lightning over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh for March 19. The Met department further predicted that heavy rainfall conditions will prevail in several states of India till March 22.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during 19th-22nd and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during 20th-22nd March. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 19th-20th March," stated the IMD its weather bulletin.

The Met Department also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh.

Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Andhra Pradesh

According to IMD Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam while thunderstorms accompanied by lighting over Maharashtra, Marathawada, Kerala and Mahe, the South interior of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Rainfall & Hailstorms in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP

IMD has also predicted moderate rainfall with thunderstorm lightning and gusty winds over Western Himalayan Region and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till March 20, 2023. Hailstorms are also likely over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

"Isolated hailstorm also likely over West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan during 18th-20th; Himachal Pradesh, Haryana on 18th; East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan on 19th March, 2023," stated the IMD.