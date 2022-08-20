New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (August 19, 2022) predicted that several parts of India are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next few days. According to the IMD, subdued rainfall over southern parts of the Peninsula is likely to continue during the next five days. Heavy Rainfall is predicted over eastern and central parts of the country.

The weather department also informed that a Low Pressure Area, that was formed Thursday, concentrated into a depression over the northwest and adjoining the northeast Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am on August 19.

West Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive heavy showers till August 22. The Met office in its latest weather forecast, said, "Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha on 19th, 20th & 23rd; West Bengal & Sikkim on 19th; Jharkhand and Telangana on 19th & 20th; Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during 19t-21st.”

Additionally, the western parts of India are likely to receive rainfall over the next few days.

Check IMD’s rainfall prediction here:

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha on 19th, 20th & 23rd; West Bengal & Sikkim on 19th; Jharkhand and Telangana on 19th & 20th; Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during 19th-21st; Vidarbha on 20th & 21st; West Madhya Pradesh and Konkan & Goa during 20th-22nd; East Rajasthan during 20th-23rd; West Rajasthan on 22nd & 23rd; Madhya Maharashtra during 19th-22nd; Gujarat Region during 21st-23rd and Saurashtra & Kutch on 23rd August, 2022.

- Isolated/Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Odisha, Jharkhand and Vidarbha on 20th; East M.P and East Rajasthan, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 21st Gujarat Region on 21st & 22nd and West Rajasthan on 23rd August, 2022.

- Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over north Odisha, southwest Gangetic West Bengal and southeast Jharkhand on 19th; north Chhattisgarh & East Madhya Pradesh on 20th and over West Madhya Pradesh on 21st and East Rajasthan on 22nd August, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand 19th & 20th.

- Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over north Haryana & Chandigarh; East Uttar Pradesh on 19th & 20th and West Uttar Pradesh on 20th August, 2022.

- Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 19th & 20th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 19th, 20th & 23rd August, 2022.