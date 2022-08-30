New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Heavy rainfall over several parts of India during the next five days. According to IMD, heavy showers is likely over South Peninsular India, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and northeast India this week. Heavy rainfall is also expected over Northeastern states during the next few days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till September 2.

"Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 31st August 02nd September and over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during next 5 days," the IMD said.

On the other hand, subdued rainfall activity is likely over northwest and central India during this week. The eastern parts of the country will also witness similar weather conditions during the coming few days. The monsoon trough at mean sea level runs close to foothills of the Himalayas, said IMD.

The weather department in its latest forecast said, "Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over East Madhya Pradesh & north Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on 29th; Bihar during 29th August-01st September and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days."

Meanwhile, the Western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, is also likely to witness heavy rainfall till Thursday. "Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on 29th August and over Uttarakhand on 29th, 31st August & 01st September 2022," IMD said.

Additionally, the southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next few days.

“Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema on 29th; North Interior Karnataka on 29th & 30th; Tamil Nadu during 29th August-01st September; Lakshadweep on 01st -02nd September and over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe on 29 th August, 2022,” the weather agency said.