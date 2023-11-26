trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2692539
Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Check Full Report Here

Heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next 24 hours.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 09:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Check Full Report Here Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for multiple regions in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The Met Department forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall over southeast Rajasthan, North Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat in the next 24 hours. Additionally, the Met Department anticipated light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh late tonight.

According to the IMD's weather bulletin, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience heavy rains on November 26, and Vidarbha on November 27 and 28. Isolated heavy downpours are also expected in southwest Madhya Pradesh over the next two days.

The IMD has forecasted hailstorms at isolated places over Uttarakhand, South Rajasthan, Gujarat, and North Madhya Maharashtra on November 26, and over Southwest Madhya Pradesh and North Marathwada on November 26 and 27.

As per the weather bulletin, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 2-3 days.

