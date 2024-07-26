Weather Update: IMD Predicts More Rainfall In Delhi, Issues Red Alert For Mumbai

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert across India due to Monsoon. The weather department forecasted extremely heavy rainfall for Maharashtra and Goa on Friday, July 26, and has issued a Red Alert warning for the regions. The isolated regions of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Karnataka are likely to experience heavy rainfall today, while, IMD predicted a Thunderstorm accompanied with lighting for Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

IMD Predicts More Rain For Delhi

The national capital continues to experience heavy rains and thunderstorms early on Friday, providing much-needed relief from the humid weather. The weather department predicted rainfall over the region of Delhi and NCR during the next two hours.

"Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at a few places in Delhi ( Narela, Alipur, Badili, Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red fort, President House, Rajiv Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Lodi Road, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, IGNOU, NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Ballabhgarh) Meham (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Sadabad (UP) during next 2 hours," the IMD said.

#WATCH | Delhi: The city faced traffic jams and waterlogging in various areas after heavy rains this morning.



(Visuals from Ashoka Road) pic.twitter.com/sRBVflkbLu July 26, 2024

A total of 235.5 mm of rain was recorded, marking the maximum rainfall in 24 hours in June since 1936.

Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai: IMD

According to IMD, Mumbai continues to experience heavy rainfall with a cloudy sky on Friday. The dream city may record a minimum temperature of 25.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 28.0 degrees Celsius. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that all the schools and colleges in its area will operate normally on Friday.

The department has also issued a red alert for Ratnagiri and Satara for July 26. Reportedly, Rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours until 8:30 a.m. on Thursday was 44 mm in Mumbai city, 90 mm in the Eastern suburbs, and 89 mm in the Western suburbs.