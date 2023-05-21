Weather Update: IMD Predicts Respite From Heatwave In Next 2 Days, Heavy Rains, Check Full Forecast For All States Here

New Delhi: States in Northeast and South India are witnessing heavy rainfall while the Northwestern part of the country is reeling under heatwave conditions. However, IMD (India Meteorological Department) has predicted that Northwest India will soon get respite from soaring temperatures as rainfall is likely on May 22 and 23.

IMD Issues Heatwave Warning

According to IMD's daily weather bulletin, heatwave conditions are likely in West Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gangtic West Bengal till May 23. Maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-3°C over Northwest India during the next 3 days and fall by 3-5°C thereafter.

IMD Predicts Rainfall In MP, Chhattisgarh

After 2 days of heatwave, rainfall is likely over northwest India From May 23, stated IMD. Light to moderate isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next 3 days and over Madhya Pradesh from May 23 to May 25, said the weather department.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Northeast India

The states of Northeast India are witnessing heavy rains and the downpours will continue for the coming days. According to met department heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya from May 22 to May 25 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on May 24 and 25.

Rains, Thunderstorms Over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra

Light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall over many parts of the region during the next 5 days and with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are to witness downpours on May 21and. Rains will lash interior Karnataka on May 22 and 23; Kerala and Mahe during the next 5 days.