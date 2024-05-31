Advertisement
Weather Update: IMD Predicts Severe Heatwave In Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Relief Expected Soon

IMD raised an alert for the Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, and Jharkhand due to the heatwave, while some states like Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are likely to experience rainfall.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 31, 2024, 07:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Weather Update: IMD Predicts Severe Heatwave In Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Relief Expected Soon

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a severe heatwave condition over the region of  Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha on Friday. The humid weather can prevail over Gangetic West Bengal and Goa on May 31 as the temperature is rising high over the region. 


IMD Alerts For Haryana's Districts 

IMD issues an alert for Haryana due to the rising temperature in the state.  On Thursday, Haryana's Hissar reported the maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius, while, Narnaul reported 47.5 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 47.5 degrees Celsius. As the temperature is rising high different parts of the state,  the department raised a range alert for Bhiwani, Rohtak, Hissar, Charki Dadri, Jhajjar, Jind, Fatehabad and Panipat, while, the yellow alert was raised for Karnal and Kaithal. 

Prediction For Rainfall In India


IMD predicted heavy rainfall on Friday over the region of Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Kerala, and Tripura. States like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, coastal Arunachal Pradesh, and coastal Karnataka are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind on May 30.


Check Today's Temperature In Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata

IMD predicted a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius in Delhi and 35 degrees Celsius for Kolkata, while, Bengaluru is likely to witness rainfall with thunderstorms on May 31.

