Weather Update: IMD predicts showers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and THESE states - Check rainfall prediction here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the southwest monsoon will withdraw from several parts of India during the coming weeks. According to IMD’s latest weather forecast, conditions are very likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest and central India during the next two to three days.

The weather department said that the monsoon is likely to further withdraw from the remaining parts of Gujarat state, some parts of Maharashtra and some parts of east India during the subsequent two days.

According to the latest forecast, an isolated Heavy rainfall spell is expected to continue over south Peninsular India during the next five days. The IMD predicted heavy rainfall over southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, during the next few days. Heavy rainfall is expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands till October 17.

Check IMD’s rainfall prediction here:

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 13 th -17 th; Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka on 13 th; South Interior Karnataka during 13 th - 15 th & 17th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 13th&14th and Coastal Karnataka on 17 th October, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 15th –17th October, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 13th October, 2022.

- Mainly dry weather very likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest India from today, the 13th October onwards.