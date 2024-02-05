Weather Update: IMD Predicts Wet Spell In Northern India For Next 2 Days, Heavy Snowfall In Himachal

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the wet spell will continue in Northern India for the next two days, with dry weather expected thereafter. According to the IMD, light rainfall is likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh today.

As per IMD's weather bulletin, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places on February 5 over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradeshfollowed by dry weather thereafter.

IMD Predicts Dense Fog Conditions In Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan And Other States

Dense to very dense fog conditions are likely over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on the 5th of February. Isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya are also expected to experience dense fog on the 5th of February. Odisha is likely to witness dense fog on the 5th and 6th of February.

Heavy Snowfall In Himachal, Uttarakhand

Isolated heavy snowfall is expected over the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with the possibility of hailstorm activity in lower reaches. The intensity will decrease on the February 5 and 6, transitioning to isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall.

IMD's Weather Forecast For Eastern India

According to IMD, Arunachal Pradesh is likely to experience light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall for the next 2-3 days. West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura are aslo expected to have isolated to scattered rainfall on February 7. Isolated thunderstorm accompanied by hailstorm is predicted over Sikkim on the February 5, 2024.