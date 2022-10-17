Weather Update: IMD warns of cyclonic circulation, issues heavy rain alert for THESE states

New Delhi: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over parts of south Peninsular India during next 5 days. Isolated Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over parts of south Peninsular India during next 5 days, said IMD.

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest and central India, informed Met Office. According to the latest weather forecast by the weather department, very heavy rainfall had occurred over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala on Saturday.

Additionally, the weather department also notified that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over North Andaman sea from Tuesday.

IMD informed that the conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, some parts of interior Odisha and entire West Bengal during next 2 days.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around 18 October 2022. It would move west northwestwards towards westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal becoming low pressure area around 20 October, 2022," states in the release.

"Yesterday's cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal and along and off South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu coasts extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked," further stated.

Check IMD’srainfall prediction here:

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 16 th -20th; over South Interior Karnataka on 16 th & 17 th; over Coastal & North Interior Karnataka on 16th and over Lakshadweep during 18th -20th October, 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe on 20th October, 2022.

- Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 16 th –20th October, 2022.

- Scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa on 17 th October, 2022.