New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Thursday (June 9, 2022) said that the monsoon is progressing normally and will likely reach Maharashtra in the next two days. Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said monsoon touched the Kerala coast on May 29 and covered south and central Arabian Sea, Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the entire northeast between May 31 and June 7. "There is no delay in the progress of monsoon. It is likely to reach Maharashtra in the next two days and cover Mumbai in the subsequent two days," he said while dismissing reports that its progress had slowed down.

"We have strong monsoon features -- there are strong winds and clouds have started developing -- for the next two days," he added.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm) in Arunachal Pradesh on June 10-11, and Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days.

IMD scientist also said conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa and some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the next two days. The weather office added that it is likely to reach Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and June 22, the IMD said in an extended range forecast.

No major relief from intense heat till June 15, says IMD

The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15. Northwest and central India is reeling under a heatwave spell since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

"There is a heatwave warning for parts of northwest and central India on Thursday but a steep rise in the temperature is not predicted," senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said. "The ongoing heatwave spell is less intense as compared to those recorded in April-end and May, but the area of impact is almost equal," he added.

The weather department said moisture-laden easterly winds will bring significant relief in the region from June 16 onwards.

Pre-monsoon activity from June 12

According to IMD, pre-monsoon activity is predicted over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha from June 12, but north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north MP will continue to see above normal temperatures till June 15.

"Parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, may report a marginal relief on June 11-12. There will be cloudy weather over the weekend but rainfall is unlikely,” he said. "The region may see thunderstorms and rainfall due to moisture-laden easterly winds June 16 onwards which is expected to bring a significant relief from the heat," he added.

(With PTI inputs)