Weather Update: Monsoon withdrawal from southwest India from Oct 7, says IMD; predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and northeast India for the next two to three days. “Intense rainfall spell likely to commence over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from 05 th October for subsequent 2-3 days. (ii) Heavy rainfall spell over most parts of east & northeast India during next 3-4 days. ," IMD said.

IMD also predicted that the monsoon withdrawal from southwest India including Pune and Maharashtra is likely from October 7, however, until then, thunderstorm activity is likely to continue in the city limits.

“The Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from the most parts of North Arabian Sea, most parts of Gujarat Region, some parts of West MP and Uttarakhand; remaining parts of Saurashtra & Kutch, Rajasthan, Haryana, HP and Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh and some more parts of West UP,” IMD informed.

According to IMD’s latest weather forecast, isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Bihar, subHimalayan west Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha on October 4, 2022.

The met Office also said, “Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Uttarakhand from 06th to 08th; West Uttar Pradesh on 06 th & 07th; East Uttar Pradesh during 05th -07th October, 2022. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Uttrakhand and northwest Uttar Pradesh on 07th October, 2022.”

The weather forecasting agency predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of south Bengal, and heavy showers in one or two places in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts during the period.