Weather Update: Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alert For Uttarakhand, UP And 5 Other States

The national capital woke up to a rainy morning on Saturday and the heavy rains resulted in waterlogging in various parts of Delhi. The met department has predicted more rain showers in Delhi-NCR accompanied by light rain showers. The Met Department has also predicted very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

Delhi-NCR Weather: IMD Predicts More Rainfall, Thundershowers

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed due to heavy rainfall near Delhi's Badarpur metro station. pic.twitter.com/Q2MVCV5UFH — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

According to the met department, light to moderate intensity rain is likely over Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Mundaka, Pashchim areas of Delhi. Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, and Bahadurgarh regions of NCR are also very likely to witness light rainfall with thundershowers today.

Very Heavy Rains To Lash UP, Uttarakhand, Orange Alert For Bageshwar

According to IMD's weather bulletin, the states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness very heavy rainfall today. The met department has also issued an orange alert for Bageshwar, and Champawat and a yellow alert for Haridwar, Nainital and Dehradun districts of Uttarakhand. The met department has also issued a very heavy rainfall alert for Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Prayagraj.

Heavy Rains To Batter Northwest India, Predicts IMD

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu during the next 24 hours. Heavy downpour is also likely in the UT of Chandigarh on Aug 5 and 6. Isolated places in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh are also very likely to witness heavy downpours during the next 3-4 days from Aug 5 to Aug 9.

IMD Predicts Rains In Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Hot And Humid Weather In Tamil Nadu

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places over Coastal Karnataka and at isolated places over interior Karnataka. Isolated places of Karnataka and Telangana are also likely to witness light rainfall during the next 24 hours and no warning for heavy rainfall is issued by the Met Department. Hot and humid weather conditions will prevail over the state of Tamil Nadu and light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area.

IMD Issues Very Heavy Rain Alert For Northeastern States

The Met department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall over at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur during the next 5 days.